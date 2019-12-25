Piya Rangrezz actor Kanwar Dhillon suffers leg injury during a game; Advised bed rests for four weeks

Kanwar Dhillon, who is known for his performance in shows like Piya Rangrezz, Do Dil EK Jaan etc, recently suffered a major leg injury. Read details

As we are heading towards the New Year, everyone is busy making plans for the big celebrations. However, the year 2019 is ending on a rather sad note for television actor Kanwar Dhillon who recently suffered a major leg injury while playing adventure sport and has been advised complete bed rest for a month. According to media reports, the unfortunate incident took place while the Laal Ishq actor was celebrating a friend’s birthday and were playing games on a trampoline.

Recalling the incident, Kanwar told Times of India that while they were playing Trampoline Dodgeball, he tried to duck a ball thrown at him by jumping on the trampoline. However, his ankle twisted as he was landing on the surface. “Since it happened on the trampoline, I completely lost balance only to fall with my complete body weight on the twisted ankle. I literally felt something drastic happened to my leg in that very moment! It was the most painful incident I have had in my entire life and this is also my first fracture ever,” Kanwar was quoted saying to the publication.

Talking about the injury, Kanwar revealed that he suffered a major ligament tear around the ankle and has got his leg plastered to heal the injury. This isn’t all. He as also been advised a four-week bed rest. “For an overly active person like me it’s difficult to sit in one place for a long time,” he added.

To note, Kanwar Dhillon is known for his performance in shows like Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha 2, Do Dil Ek Jaan, Hum Hain Na, Piya Rangrezz, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee and Internet Wala Love.

We wish Kanwar a speedy recovery.

Credits :Times Of India

