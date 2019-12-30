Piya Rangrezz fame Gaurav Bajaj reveals his baby boy’s name is an adorable way; Find out

Gaurav Bajaj, who recently became a father of a baby boy, has finally revealed the name of his son.

Television actor Gaurav Bajaj is over the moon these days and he has all the rights to feel so. After all, he has recently become a proud father of a baby boy. Gaurav and his wife Sakshi Shhorwani welcomed their little munchkin on December 11 and the new parents have been inundated with best wishes ever since. And while Gaurav is overwhelmed with the best wishes coming their way, he expressed his gratitude towards the well wishers in an adorable way as he revealed the name of his son.

To note, the Piya Rangrezz actor had sent out cute packages to his friends from the industry to announce the arrival of the little prince. And while these celebs congratulated the new parents, the also shared the pictures of the gifts on Instagram, Gaurav re-shared the pictures on his Instagram stories expressing gratitude on behalf of his son Vyom. The Instagram stories featured pictures of videos of balloons with ‘It’s a boy’ written on it.

Take a look at Gaurav Bajaj’s Instagram’s picture as he announces the name of his newborn son:

Earlier, talking about his son’s arrival, Gaurav had told Bombay Times that he was thrilled to hold the little munchkin in his arms for the first time. “Sakshi and I were waiting with bated breath for our bundle of joy to arrive and now that he has, we are on cloud nine,” the Uttaran actor had added. Meanwhile, on the work front, Gaurav will soon be seen playing the lead role in Aalisha Panwar starrer Meri Gudiya.

