PM Modi speech on COVID 19: Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan & others ask fans to follow 21 days lockdown

TV celebs including Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Nakuul Mehta, and others have welcomed PM Narendra Modi's decision for a lockdown of 21 days in India amid the Coronavirus crisis. They have also urged fans to follow the same.
3548 reads Mumbai Updated: March 25, 2020 12:49 am
The entire world including India is currently under the grip of the Coronavirus pandemic. Every country has been trying hard to control the situation. As a precautionary measure, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a lockdown for the next 21 days in India. This has been done in the wake of the increasing COVID-19 cases in the country for the past few days. He has also asked people not to panic in between this crucial situation.

The PM has also announced through a tweet that all essential commodities including medicines will be available during the lockdown period. This initiative has received praise on social media from everyone including our beloved TV celebs. Many of them have taken to their handles and further spread this message thereby showing their support for the lockdown. They have also asked fans to follow it and resort to safety measures including social distancing as they have been doing for some time.

Check out the tweets and Instagram posts below:

As we can see, numerous popular celebs including Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Nakuul Mehta, and others have supported the 21-day lockdown announced by PM Modi. They have also urged fans to oblige with the same and resort to social distancing as usual. Apart from them, Bollywood celebs including Kartik Aaryan, Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu, Sonam Kapoor, and others have also spread this message to everyone through social media. 

