PM Narendra Modi offers support to Raju Srivastava’s wife as comedian’s condition remains critical

Raju Srivastava (58), known for his exceptional comic skills, and the current Chairman of the Film Development Council of Uttar Pradesh, is presently admitted to Delhi's AIIMS hospital following a cardiac arrest. The comedian collapsed while running on the treadmill in a gym in South Delhi. He was rushed to the hospital by his trainer and was given CPR followed by an angioplasty. On Thursday morning, a PTI report stated that Raju Srivastava is in a 'critical' condition and has been put on a 'ventilator.' PM Narendra Modi has recently enquired about his health and offered support to Raju Srivastava’s wife.

Comedian Raju Srivastava continues to be critical even two days after he suffered a heart attack. According to family sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, telephoned Raju Srivastava's wife Shikha to enquire about his health and offered support.

The comedian is still on a ventilator and his condition has not yet improved. He is being treated under the supervision of senior doctors of AIIMS, Delhi. Raju Srivastava has not regained consciousness for the last 46 hours and doctors said that he has suffered brain damage.

The 58-year-old stand-up comedian was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday where he underwent angioplasty. Raju Srivastava was exercising on the treadmill at the Cult gym in Delhi's South Extension when he suffered a heart attack.

Besides, Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have also spoken to the family of Raju Srivastava to enquire about his condition.

Ahsaan Qureshi said that he was supposed to fly to Delhi but Raju's family said that the doctors aren't allowing anyone to meet him. "Raju's wife asked not to come because the doctors aren't letting anyone see him. So, we are just waiting and praying for his speedy recovery. I am in Mumbai but my friends are there in AIIMS and I am constantly in touch with them."

Raju Srivastava, who has been active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s, received recognition after participating in the first season of the stand-up comedy show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge" in 2005.

Also read- Raju Srivastava Health Update: Ahsaan Qureshi informs 'He's been unconscious for past 25-30 hours'