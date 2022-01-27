Poll: Miesha-Ieshaan, Karan-Tejasswi, Rakhi-Ritesh; Name your favourite couple in Bigg Boss 15; VOTE

Bigg Boss 15 has reached its final week and there are presently 7 finalists in the season. The finalists are seen giving their best to reach the finale episode and lift the trophy. Over the last few months, numerous contestants had formed bonds with each other including friendship and love. In the season, few contestants developed the feeling of love between them including Miesha Iyer and Ieshaan Sehgaal, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, and others.

Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer got attracted to each other from the start of the show. They were always seen together and could not keep their hands off each other. The couple was quite highlighted and were even called out by the host. Another couple that we saw at Bigg Boss 15 house was Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh. Rakhi had revealed her husband to the world for the first time. The couple was quite quirky and were often seen getting into a fight with each other.

Another couple, which became quite popular in the house was Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. The couple found love on the show and even spoke up openly about their relationship. They had been through numerous ups and downs in the show but stayed strongly with each other. The couple also introduced each other to their parents. Karan’s parents said that she is in their hearts. Tejasswi Prakash’s parents also accepted Karan with a warm heart.

