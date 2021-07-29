POLL: Neha Kakkar, Nia Sharma & Nakuul Mehta, whom do you want to see in Bigg Boss 15?

The controversial reality show Bigg Boss always hit the headlines. And now after the reports of its upcoming season 15, fans are very excited to know about the contestants. However, the makers have not released any list yet but the speculations are going on. Many celebrities are been rumoured that they will take part in the show. While some have said that they are open to being part of the reality show. To note, the show will be this time for six months. Bigg Boss 15 will air on OTT space for the first six weeks before it goes on air on national television.

The OTT version will be hosted by director Karan Johar and the pictures of the set are also leaked. Coming back to the contestants, Arjun Bijlani has confirmed that he has been offered Bigg Boss 15 and he is also giving a thought on it. Then actor Harshad Chopda is also rumoured contestant of the popular reality show. According to a report published in Telly Chakkar, the actor is all set to be one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 15.

But apart from them, there are some celebrities-- Neha Kakkar, Nia Sharma and Nakuul Mehta who we think can be part of the show. Be part of our poll

Neha Kakkar:

A popular singer of the Bollywood industry doesn’t need any introduction. She has sung many hit songs in her career. She rose to fame with the release of the dance track "Second Hand Jawaani" from Cocktail. Apart from playback singing, she also has appeared in several music videos and was seen as the judge on several television reality shows including Indian Idol. But there are times when she has been trolled badly by the netizens. In the current season, she was also trolled during the special episode of Kishore Kumar.

Nia Sharma:

She has already participated in the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. She often takes the internet by storm by sharing her bikini pictures. The actress is very bold when it comes to dressing. The Naagin actress had become the talk of the town when a picture of her kissing TV actress Reyhna Malhotra from Jamai Raja went viral. When asked her, she told Bombay Times, "Come on! What's the big deal about the kiss."

Nakuul Mehta:

He has been winning audiences' hearts with his performances. The actor has been missing from the television screen for a long time. And also he has never been part of a reality show. It will be really interesting to see him the Bigg Boss. Let us know if you are excited to see them in the upcoming Bigg Boss 15.

