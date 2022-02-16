Poll Result: Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal’s chemistry in Naagin 6 impresses fans

Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin series has been one of the most-watched shows on television. Fans love the supernatural show and till now five seasons have been aired. Last year during the Bigg Boss 14 finale, Ekta had announced the sixth season of the show. And since then the audience has been waiting eagerly for it. Many actresses' names came forward for the lead role. But finally this year Naagin 6 came featuring Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal in the lead roles. The show is in the headlines since day one.

Well, the sixth season is based on a global situation. Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is playing the role of Sarvasresth Naagin. Naagin shows a country called “Chingistan” that is plotting to spread a man-made pandemic in India because it is their biggest enemy. fame Simba Nagpal is seen playing the role of Captain Rishabh Gujral. The show has two Naagins including Tejasswi Prakash and Mahekk Chahal. She will be doing her first launch into TV is with Naagin 6.

We had conducted a poll asking did you liked the chemistry between Tejasswi and Simba in the show. And the result is out. A total of 86 per cent of people said yes and 14 per cent voted no. Check out the result here:

Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan, Karanvir Bohra, Kinshuk Mahajan, Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Anita Hassanandani, Rajat Tokas, Mohit Sehgal, Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and others have been part of the show.

