Poll Results: Jigyasa Singh & Aakash Ahuja starrer Thapki Pyaar Ki 2 wins over audience
Especially Vidrohi, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki, Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na, Aggar Tum Na Hote and we have conducted a poll on it asking which one is your favourite. And the show Thapki Pyar Ki 2 has received the highest number of votes. 82 percent of people voted for the show while 9 percent voted for Vidrohi. Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki failed to impress the audience and the same goes with Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na. Aggar Tum Na Hote also received a 9 percent vote.
These all shows were released from October to November. The show Vidrohi premiered on 11 October 2021 on Star Plus.
Check the poll result here:
The show Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na stars Anjali Tatrari, Avinesh Rekhi, Leenesh Mattoo in the lead role. Currently, on the TRP chart, Anupamaa is ruling it. The show has been getting a positive response from the audience. It features Rupali Ganguly in the lead role and shows her journey from an ordinary woman to an independent woman.
