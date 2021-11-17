Poll Results: Jigyasa Singh & Aakash Ahuja starrer Thapki Pyaar Ki 2 wins over audience

Thapki Pyar Ki show makers have made a comeback with the second season. The show started airing on 4 October 2021 on Colors TV. Produced by Shoonya Square Productions, it stars Jigyasa Singh, Aakash Ahuja, Jaya Bhattacharya, and Rachana Mistry. Well, the first season also received an overwhelming response from the audience. And the current season is also equally popular. It is once again winning the audience’s heart. However, in recent times there are many other shows also which were released.

Especially Vidrohi, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki, Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na, Aggar Tum Na Hote and we have conducted a poll on it asking which one is your favourite. And the show Thapki Pyar Ki 2 has received the highest number of votes. 82 percent of people voted for the show while 9 percent voted for Vidrohi. Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki failed to impress the audience and the same goes with Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na. Aggar Tum Na Hote also received a 9 percent vote.

These all shows were released from October to November. The show Vidrohi premiered on 11 October 2021 on Star Plus.