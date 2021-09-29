Poll Results: Netizens reveal Salman Khan is their favourite Bigg Boss host

The controversial show Bigg Boss has garnered immense popularity with time. The show has seen a lot of fights and love but one thing which is always there is . The actor has been hosting the show for the longest time and will be seen in the upcoming season. The makers have dropped promo videos of the show and it has created the right amount of excitement among the fans. They are eagerly waiting for the show to start. As mentioned Bigg Boss 15 will start on October 2.

Well, recently Bigg Boss makers started the digital version of the show titled as Bigg Boss OTT which was hosted by Karan Johar. It was aired for six weeks and Divya Agarwal had emerged as the winner. Karan was seen scolding, entertaining the contestants but still lacked in connecting with the audience. Fans were not able to connect with his hosting. We have conducted a poll asking who is your favourite host of Bigg Boss? And the result is out finally.

Netizens want to see Salman Khan only hosting the show. 86 per cent of people voted for the actor while 14 per cent voted for Karan.

Take a look at the poll result here:

It is worth mentioning here that the contestants list is not out till now but names are coming up. Recently, Afsana Khan, who had confirmed to be part of the show, has now opted out due to anxiety reasons. Neha Marda also denied being part. Well, it will be really interesting to see who will be part of the show this year.

