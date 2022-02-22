Poll Results: Viewers find Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan & India’s Got Talent 9 as the most entertaining shows

We had conducted a poll yesterday, where we shared the names of popular reality shows that are presently on-air. We had asked about the audience’s favourite shows among Hunarbaaz, India’s Got Talent 9, and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021. The poll results have been declared now and they are quite surprising. Two shows are on the same percentage in the poll.

As per the poll results, Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan and India’s Got Talent 9, both have got 40 percent votes. Hunarbaaz Desh Ki Shaan is a new show, which is judged by actress Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar, and Bollywood disco king, Mithun Chakraborty. It is hosted by the comedian couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The show often comes into the limelight because of the fun BTS videos of the judges.

India’s Got Talent 9 has also got 40 percent votes of the audience. The show offers a grand platform for talented people all over the country, to showcase their skills. The show is judged by actress Shilpa Shetty, music composer Badshah, actress Kirron Kher, and lyricist Manoj Muntashir. It is hosted by actor Arjun Bijlani. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has received the lowest number of votes. The judges of the show are Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani, and Shankar Mahadevan. Aditya Narayan is the host of the present season of the singing reality show. It was recently graced by actress Asha Parekh on Lata Mangeshkar's special episode.



