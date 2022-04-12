Pooja Banerjee and husband Sandeep Sejwal are delighted as their daughter completes one month; PIC

Kumkum Bhagya actress Pooja Banerjee and her husband Sandeep Sejwal started a beautiful new phase of their life after the birth of their baby. The couple was blessed with a baby girl on 12th March 2022. They had shared the news with an adorable picture of their daughter’s hand holding her father’s finger. Sandeep and Pooja have presently taken a break from work and completely focusing on their baby. The actress recently shared a picture on social media as their daughter completed one month.

In the picture shared by the actress, Pooja Banerjee looks gorgeous in a beautiful yellow silk saree with blue borders, which she paired with a blue blouse. She has paired the look with traditional jewellery and yellow stones. She also sported a beautiful headgear of flowers and pearls. She called her daughter a mermaid as she captioned, “Our baby girl turns One Month… 1 month to US being parents to @sanassejwaal Love you our little mermaid”.

See the post here:

Several celebs dropped hearts emojis and showered love on the baby, some names include Samridh Bawa, Mansi Srivastava, Shubhaavi Choksey, Monalisa, Kishwer Merchant, etc.

Sharing about her experience of embracing motherhood for the first time, Pooja had shared with ETimes, "I don’t know how to explain it in words. What I felt when I saw her and held her for the first time is surreal. It seemed like the world had come to a standstill when she was in my arms. All the classes and planning that I had been doing made me confident. The chants and meditations kept me calm. Overall, the process was smooth because doctors were really good.”

