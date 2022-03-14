Pooja Banerjee and Sandeep Sejwal share first pic of their newborn daughter; Call her 'Gulabo'

The much-awaited moment in the life of Pooja Banerjee and Sandeep Sejwal, has finally come as the couple welcomed the baby girl yesterday. Kumkum Bhagya actress has been working till the last trimester of her pregnancy and she has also shared her excitement over the entry of a new member in her family. Post the birth of her little angel, congratulatory messages are pouring on them from everywhere. The actress recently shared first glimpse of her little one on social media.

In the post shared by Pooja Banerjee and Sandeep Sejwal, we can see the baby’s finger wrapped around her daddy’s finger. His happiness of being a father is unbounded as he shared that he cannot explain this beautiful feeling. He captioned, “This is the feeling that can’t be expressed in words, we are overwhelmed and very happy to welcome our little angel in our lives. #OurGulabo.”

See post here-

Numerous of the actress’s friends sent best wishes to the new parents. A fan commented, “Omg!! Welcome baby girl Congratulations to you and Pooja.” Another wrote, “Congrats both of you little angel”, and many others dropped heart emojis on the post.

Also read- Kumkum Bhagya fame Pooja Banerjee and husband Sandeep Sejwal welcome a baby girl