Pooja Banerjee beams with joy as she flaunts her baby bump at her baby shower; PICS

Kumkum Bhagya fame Pooja Banerjee is beyond happy these days as the actress is going to embrace motherhood very soon. The actress is married to Sandeep Sejwa, and the couple will welcome the newest member into their family soon. The couple recently had a grand baby shower for welcoming their child. There were beautiful decorations at the venue and the actress looks gorgeous in pink dress.

The actress offered a glimpse of the celebrations with a series of pictures in which she is seen glowing in the beautiful pink dress. She is accompanied by her husband Sandeep Sejwa who looks just as elated. In one of the images shared, the couple is seen blowing the candle on a lovely two-tier cake with a bunch of dolls around them.

Pooja Banerjee, who is known for her work in shows such as Kumkum Bhagya, let the image do all the talking and kept the caption simple with just the hashtags “Baby shower saga”, “Baby Poo” and “Sejwal Jr” along with an evil-eye amulet emoji.

Reacting to the image, actor Adhvik wrote, “Love and best wishes.”

In another post, Pooja Banerjee is seen posing with her hand cradling her baby bump. Numerous celebs including Shubhaavi Choksey, Neha Adhvik Mahajan, Ariah Agarwal, Mallika Nayak, and Palak Jain were part of the baby shower.

Sharing a picture with Pooja Banerjee, Shubhaavi Choksey wrote, “Poojo and Sandy are having a baby…God bless you all always.”

See it here:

Ahead of the celebrations, Pooja Banerjee shared a bunch of pictures ahead of the baby shower, taking her fans through all the preparation. The mom-to-be flaunted the special mehendi design that she applied for the special occasion. The henna design features lines such as “Baby Poo” and “Sejwal Junior arriving soon”. Words like “Ma”, “Pa” and “Boy or girl” can also be seen within the designs. We also spotted an outline of the pregnant couple, a baby on a cradle and a bunch of balloons.

Sharing the images, Pooja Banerjee said, “And so it begins... Baby shower saga.” Replying to the post, Sriti Jha dropped heart emojis.



