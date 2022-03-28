Pooja Banerjee drops FIRST photo of her daughter Sana: Your tiny feet have filled our home with love

Kumkum Bhagya actress Pooja Banerjee's happiness is presently on cloud nine as she recently became a mother of a baby girl. Pooja Banerjee is married to swimmer Sandeep Sejwal. When their daughter was born, he had shared a picture of her fingers wrapped around his hand. Pooja had earlier shared a post where she revealed the name of her daughter, Sana. Now, she had shared a picture of her daughter as she gives her best wishes.

In the picture shared by Pooja Banerjee, one can see a cute baby girl wrapped in a pink soft cloth as she smiles coyly in her sleep. She is wearing a cute hairband and lying on a soft fur-like mat, which is surrounded by beautiful flowers. Pooja shared in the captions, “Say Hello to Sana S Sejwaal @sanassejwaal our little princess born on 12th of March Your tiny feet have filled our home and hearts with immense love May your tiny little feet have big footprints in this world… love Mamma & Papa @sandeepsejwal Thank you @falgunikharwaphotography for capturing our Gulabo so beautifully and with utmost care #Gulabo #SanaSSejwaal #littlePrincess #SandeepSejwal #PoojaBanerjee #BlueMermaid #BabyPoo #SejwalJr.”

See the post here-

In a post shared by Pooja, she had shared the name of her daughter in a unique way. She had written a love letter to her husband, referring to him as Sana’s dad. She captioned, “Going Old School…. Aaj pehli baar tumhare liye ek letter likh rahi hoon Sach bolun toh ek book likh sakti hoon !! #SmartJodiLetterOfLove. Dear Husband (now Sana’s Dad) Thank you for being there for all the good decisions as well as not-so-good decisions that I’ve taken in my life but the best decision that I’ve taken is to say YES to you.. By Saying YES to you, I’ve said YES to life and lifelong happiness!! Love Pooja”.



Also read- Pooja Banerjee reveals the name of her baby by writing an adorable letter to husband Sandeep; POST