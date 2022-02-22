Pooja Banerjee exits Kumkum Bhagya due to pregnancy; Shares a gratitude post

Pooja Banerjee is presently seen portraying the character of Rhea in the popular show Kumkum Bhagya. The actress today shared that she has quit the show. She is expecting her first baby, and is in her last month of pregnancy, due to which she has decided to bid adieu to the show. She wrapped shooting for the show on February 21. She got a surprise from her Kumkum Bhagya team on the last day of her shoot.

The team planned a farewell party for the mom-to-be Pooja. She shared pictures and videos of the party with her fans. She took to her Instagram account and shared a video of the surprise farewell party, along with an emotional note thanking everyone for their constant support and love. In the post, she mentioned that she will always be grateful to the entire team for making her feel special.

Pooja captioned, "Until We Meet Again…. Thank you #TeamKumKumBhagya for this beautiful journey I will be forever grateful to the entire team for making me feel so special and loved during my entire pregnancy on set. From Ravi ji to Sanjay , to Tan Tan to Som Som to all the unit members, Spot dadas, Camera Department, MAKEUP AND hair department, not to forget the Juniors who made make sure that I am doing good. Thank you all the lovely fellow actors , you all have been so supportive and caring, I love you all…. Last but not the least a @balajitelefilmslimited , an institution where I feel women are truly empowered and all the lost faiths are truly instilled that there is nothing that a woman can’t do and you’ve made sure that even during my pregnancy I get the comfort, care and love from the team. Thank you @ektarkapoor @beinganilnagpal @varunthebabbar #Shaalu for the love and constant support. Love you."

Pooja Banerjee's baby is due in March 2022. The actress got married to swimmer Sandeep Sejwal and she is embracing motherhood for the first time.

