Pooja Banerjee on playing ‘Rhea’ in Kumkum Bhagya: 'I feel that any change has a reaction of non acceptance'

Actress Pooja Banerjee is presently playing the role of Rhea in the television show Kumkum Bhagya. She is also a sports-oriented person, which is quite a contrast from the character portrayed by her. The actress shared in an interview with Telly Chakkar about stepping into the shoes of a character that was not played by her from the start. She also talked about the audience's acceptance of her role in the show.

Pooja said in the interview, “I have been a sports person before and I feel that as much as the audience response is important, I won’t make a judgment of my work. I never bother about comparisons and I feel that any change has a reaction of non-acceptance. But I have given whatever I had in my mind from my end for this character and play Rhea convincingly. More than me, the writers have had faith in me. Anil Nagpal and the team were the ones who gave me the confidence. They thought about me while writing the character.”

The present plot of the show Kumkum Bhagya has taken a new track as it is shown that Pragya and Abhi are living separate lives. Pragya has come back from abroad to take revenge on the Mehra family and especially from Abhi. When Pragya finally meets Abhi, she tells him that she came to destroy his life and seek revenge from him. It is shown that Abhi and Pragya get into a fight.