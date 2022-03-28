Pooja Banerjee reveals the name of her baby by writing an adorable letter to husband Sandeep; POST

Kumkum Bhagya actress Pooja Banerjee is presently enjoying a new phase of her life as she became a mother. She gave birth to the baby girl a few days back and now, she is cherishing the time with her little one. The actress is married to Sandeep Sejwal and he had declared the news about his newborn on social media. The couple has finally revealed the name of their daughter in the most beautiful way.

Pooja Banerjee shared on social media that her baby's name is Sana. She penned an adorable letter to her husband that read, "Going Old School…. Aaj pehli baar tumhare liye ek letter likh rahi hoon Sach bolun toh ek book likh sakti hoon !! #SmartJodiLetterOfLove. Dear Husband (now Sana’s Dad) Thank you for being there for all the good decisions as well as not-so-good decisions that I’ve taken in my life but the best decision that I’ve taken is to say YES to you.. By Saying YES to you, I’ve said YES to life and lifelong happiness!! Love Pooja.”

See post here-

She had earlier shared a post announcing the baby's arrival, in which the Kumkum Bhagya actress had addressed the little one as 'Gulabo'. Sharing a picture from the hospital that has the baby holding mom's finger, Pooja captioned, "This is the feeling that can’t be expressed in words, we are overwhelmed and very happy to welcome our little angel in our lives. #OurGulabo."

Pooja took a break from her popular show a few days back and had shared about the immense love and care she received on the sets.

