Pooja Banerjee’s husband Sandeep Sejwal on welcoming baby girl: Our wish has finally come true

Pooja Banerjee and Sandeep Sejwal have all the reasons to be on cloud nine today. After all, the couple has embraced parenthood for the first time as they have welcomed a baby girl. According to media reports, the Kumkum Bhagya actress delivered the baby girl in Mumbai and the entire family has been thrilled with the arrival of the new member. Amid this, new daddy Sandeep Sejwal has expressed his excitement on welcoming his daughter and called it a dream come true moment.

During his recent conversation with the Times of India, Sandeep said that they had been wishing for a daughter and are excited to take over this new responsibility of parenthood. “It is such a beautiful feeling,” he added. He also got candid about their preparations for embracing parenthood and said that they have been given notes of dos and don'ts about baby care by their family. Sandeep also emphasised that he has taken paternity leave for 15 days to be with his wife Pooja and daughter. “We haven’t decided a name yet, and finalising that will be another exciting process,” Sandeep was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the new parents will be travelling to Delhi soon to be with their extended family. Pooja, in one of her interviews, stated that while she has been brought up in a nuclear family, spending time with her extended family post the arrival of her baby will be quite exciting. “For them, it is a big thing and I want to give them the joy of being there for the baby,” the Kumkum Bhagya actress had stated.

