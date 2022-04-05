Pooja Banerjee shares adorable picture with her baby; Parth Samthaan, Hina Khan & more shower love

Kumkum Bhagya fame Pooja Banerjee embraced motherhood a few days back and she is beyond happy about starting a new phase of life. The actress is married to national-level swimmer Sandeep Sejwal and they became parents for the first time recently. The couple had declared the name of their newborn on social media in a cute way. The actress has recently shared the first glimpse of her baby and she also shared the reason for specifically choosing this date for her facing the camera.

She shared a picture of herself holding her daughter in her arms. She mentioned, “10 years Ago, today 5th of April I faced the camera for the first time and became an actress and since that day I’ve been grateful to the universe for making me happy , content and an actress and today YOU my love , you’ve made me a mother and given me happiness that I can’t ever measure .. love you to infinity … @sanassejwaal You faced the camera for the first and you’ve made me the happiest mother … love you baby girl @sanassejwaal @falgunikharwaphotography”.

She had earlier shared the picture of her baby girl wrapped in a pink soft cloth as she smiles coyly in her sleep. Pooja shared, “Say Hello to Sana S Sejwaal @sanassejwaal our little princess born on 12th of March Your tiny feet have filled our home and hearts with immense love May your tiny little feet have big footprints in this world… love Mamma & Papa @sandeepsejwal Thank you @falgunikharwaphotography for capturing our Gulabo so beautifully and with utmost care #Gulabo #SanaSSejwaal #littlePrincess #SandeepSejwal #PoojaBanerjee #BlueMermaid #BabyPoo #SejwalJr.”

