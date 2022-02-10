Pooja Banerjee thanks Kumkum Bhagya family for taking care of her in 3rd trimester

Pooja Banerjee is presently seen on the popular daily soap Kumkum Bhagya, in which she is playing the role of Rhea. She is married to Sandeep Sejwal and the couple will be becoming parents very soon. Pooja has entered the third trimester of pregnancy and she revealed in an interview about how the Kumkum Bhagya cast takes special care of her.

While every character has a different equation with the others on the show, the whole unit shares a close bond off-screen. During breaks, they all hang out together and even share food with each other every day. With Pooja Banerjee being in the last trimester of her pregnancy, everyone has been taking extra care of her, be it getting her a chair to sit on the set, satisfying her food cravings or getting her home-cooked food, all her co-stars make sure that she is comfortable.

Lately, Pooja Banerjee has been craving for particular food items and the unit ensures that she gets it regardless of whether it is available on the set. They either order it or ensure it is cooked specially for her. Kiran Bhargava (Daljeet Kohli a.k.a Dida in Kumkum Bhagya) also brings her favourite South Indian dishes from time to time, so that she gets good, home-cooked food on the set.

Pooja Banerjee shared, “Since the time the Kumkum Bhagya family got to know about my pregnancy, they have been extremely caring towards me and my needs. They have ensured that I have a chair to sit at all times, and I eat food and drink water from time to time. They also try to fulfil all my wishes, especially when it comes to my food cravings. Ever since my third trimester started, my food cravings are getting crazier by the minute and all my co-actors, including Mugdha, Krishna, and everyone else have been constantly asking me if I need anything. They always try to fulfil all my wishes, no matter what. Recently Kiran ma’am (Dida) also got me my favourite South Indian dishes and I was so happy. After packing up, I ate all the yummy home-cooked meal, and I can’t thank her as well as the whole team enough. They’ve taken care of me as their own and ensured that I feel like I am at home even when I am on the set.”