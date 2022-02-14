Pooja Banerjee, Vidisha Srivastava, Sanjay Gagnani and others reveal their Valentine’s Day plans

The month of February is all about romance and love. Couples on this day give pretty or grand romantic gifts to their partner. Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14 and is hailed as the day of love. Well, it starts on February 7, and the entire week is celebrated as Valentine’s Week. Celebrities also took to their social handles and wished fans. Some even shared mushy pictures with their partners. Pooja Banerjee, Vidisha Srivastava, Sanjay Gagnani, and others today shared their plans for Valentine’s Day.

Pooja Banerjee said, “Valentine's Day is a day to celebrate the beautiful feeling of love and for me, true love is that unbreakable connection that you have with someone. Since the time I got married, this day has always been about me and my husband (Sandeep Sejwal). We are really looking forward to celebrating our love for each other and this year time it will be extra special as we are expecting our baby to come pretty soon. This time around, we will celebrate Valentine's Day at home itself by having a special, romantic candlelight dinner. He has cared about every little thing that I needed since I got pregnant and I am sure he will make the day special in some way or the other.”

Vidisha, who plays the role of Shivubai in Zee TV’s Kashibai Bajirao Ballal mentioned, “To me, the essence of Valentine’s Day has always been uniquely surreal. It’s like a beautiful breeze of fresh cool air which brings in happiness, joy and most importantly a feeling of passionate belongingness!! In the words of Shakespeare- ‘The sight of lovers feedeth those in love’. My message to everyone is, enjoy the feeling of being in love, cherish the warmth of being together & create magic to celebrate the passion of longing for each other.”

Sanjay Gagnani who plays the role of Prithvi in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya shared, “This year, Valentine’s Day will be very special for me because it will be my first Valentine’s Day post my marriage. My wife and I had exchanged rings in February 2018, and we dated for 10 years before tying the knot. If I am not shooting, I’ve planned a surprise trip for Poonam. She doesn’t know the destination, but one is a spiritual destination, second is a snow destination. I am planning for a candlelight dinner with Poonam in the mountains, I can't wait to see her reaction. On this day, I would also like to confess my love for all my fans who have always supported me. I thank each and every one of them for showering me with so much love and support.”

Avinesh Rekhi who plays the double role of Devraj and Daksh in Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na reveals, "I must say that the whole week leading up to Valentine's Day is extremely exciting in itself. Every day has its own importance, be it Rose Day, Propose Day, or Chocolate Day. All these days give couples a reason to make their relationship more exciting and fun. I personally love this month as it gives me a chance to spend more time with my wife and celebrate our love. Here's wishing that everyone has a wonderful Valentine's Day this year."

