Pooja Banerjee's baby girl gets a warm welcome from the Sejwal family; PICS

Kumkum Bhagya actress Pooja Banerjee and her husband Sandeep Sejwal started a new phase of their life after the birth of their baby. The couple was blessed with a baby girl on 12th March 2022. Now the actress took to her Instagram handle to share some adorable pictures of her little baby girl Sana as she traveled for the first time. Pooja and Sandeep recently visited Sandeep's house in Delhi. The Kumkum Bhagya actress shared numerous pictures on her Instagram stories.

The first picture was of her and Sana while they were taking the flight to Delhi. Later, there were many pictures of Sana with the entire family. In these pictures, we can also see Pooja's in-laws arranged a Hawan and Keertan to welcome Sana. All the family members are in awe of this little baby girl and can't take their eyes off her. We can also see the elders and as well as the young ones, showering their immense love on Sana.

On the work front, Sandeep and Pooja have presently taken a break from work and completely focusing on their baby. The actress recently shared a picture on social media as their daughter completed one month. She called her daughter a mermaid as she captioned, “Our baby girl turns One Month… 1 month to US being parents to @sanassejwaal Love you our little mermaid”. Several celebs dropped hearts emojis and showered love on the baby, some names include Samridh Bawa, Mansi Srivastava, Shubhaavi Choksey, Monalisa, and Kishwer Merchant, etc.

