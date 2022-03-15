Pooja Banerjee's husband Sandeep Sejwal talks about his paternity break and naming their newborn

Kumkum Bhagya fame Pooja Banerjee and husband Sandeep Sejwal welcomed their firstborn a few days back. The couple shared the first picture of their daughter yesterday and Pooja’s husband captioned the picture with the caption, ‘This is the feeling that can’t be expressed in words, we are overwhelmed and very happy to welcome our little angel in our lives.’ In a recent interview with The Times of India, Sandeep shared that he has taken paternal leave to spend time with his baby.

He shared in the interview about the birth of his daughter, “I am feeling over the moon with the arrival of our baby girl. I am very excited just waiting to take her home. She was born on March 12th around 11 am. Pooja and the baby both are doing fine. It will take one or two days more to take them home.”

Sandeep also talked about shortlisting a few names for the baby, "Everyone in the family has been calling non-step and they all are excited. Surprisingly, we did not do much preparation. We have in fact not finalised any names not for a boy or a girl. We have shortlisted a few names but we haven’t finalised anything. Now that the baby is here, we will sit, talk and come to a conclusion," he said.

Sandeep, who is an Indian swimmer, shared that he will be taking a 15-day paternity break to spend time with his wife and daughter. The swimmer wishes that a change is brought, such that both men and women get equally treated and are equally eligible to enjoy the parenthood phase.



