Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll to return as Pratigya and Krishna with a new story

Star Plus is bringing back famous TV characters Pratigya and Krishna of ‘Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya’ with a new story. The iconic characters of Pratigya and Krishna are essayed by Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behll. Now, the on-screen duo is ready to entertain the viewers with a compelling and fresh story.

The one-time watch movie ‘Pratigya Ki Ankahee Dastaan’ is produced by Rajan Shahi under his banner director's Kut Productions. It will also star Asmita Sharma, Sachal Tyagi, Alika Shekh, Parvati Sehgal, Shahab Khan, and Vinay Rajput in pivotal roles.

Actress Pooja Gor talked about the movie and said, “This Sunday, Pratigya Ki Ankahee Dastaan will retain the essence of the original but with a fresh storyline. With a story that is more relevant in today’s time. The character of Pratigya is so well blended in my blood that it just flows. I can wake up and before I open my eyes I can be in the character if you say ‘action’. It is also because it is a character, which is closest to my heart. It will always remain special, I will always remain Pratigya. Pratigya will always be within me, in my personality as Pooja. This character has given me everything - name, fame. It gave me the lessons as an actor, it gave me growth. I urge all fans of Pratigya to watch us one more time on 17th October at 9 pm only on Star Plus.”

'Pratigya Ki Ankahee Dastaan' will air on October 17 at 9 pm on Star Plus.