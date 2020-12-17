Pooja Gor CONFIRMS her split with longtime boyfriend Raj Singh Arora; Says 'We continue to be friends'

Pooja Gor has officially revealed the truth about her relationship with Raj Singh Arora in the public domain. Here's what she has to say about the same.

Rumours were already rife for a long time regarding an alleged split in Pooja Gor and Raj Singh Arora’s relationship. The couple had been dating each other for a long time but last year, reports started doing rounds everywhere regarding some trouble brewing up among them. However, the two of them chose to keep mum until now when the Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya actress made an important announcement publicly. This is sure to leave many of the fans shocked.

So yes, the TV star has announced her separation from her longtime boyfriend Raj Singh Arora. She has penned a rather emotional note on social media that reads, “2020 has been a year with a lot of changes. The good & the not-so-good. There has been a lot of speculation about my relationship with Raj over the past few months. Hence, I wanted to take some time before talking about it.” Pooja further writes, “Raj & I have decided to part ways.”

The actress continues, “Even though life may lead us on different paths, the love & respect we have for each other is for a lifetime. I will always wish the best for him as he has been a very important influence in my life. And I will always be grateful to him. We continue to be friends & that will never change. It has taken a good amount of time and courage for me to talk about this. And this is all I want to say for now. Thank you for understanding and respecting our privacy at this time (sic).”

Check out her post below:

From what appears after looking at her post, it seems like the actress has restricted comments on her handle as of now. Meanwhile, Raj Singh Arora is yet to comment on the same. As has been mentioned above, reports had already surfaced about the couple’s relationship hitting the rocks back in 2019. However, Pooja is said to have denied the claims back then.

