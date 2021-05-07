Pooja Gor on remaining friends with Ex Raj Singh Arora post breakup: We are mature people

In an interview with ETimes, Pooja Gor opened up about her equation with her longtime boyfriend Raj Singh Arora and explained how they managed to remain friends even after their split. Take a look.

Pooja Gor had publicly announced her split with Raj Singh Arora on her social media last year. The Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya actress’s revelation certainly came as a shock to their fans as the former couple dated each other for over a decade. While the actress informed netizens about their breakup with a post, she never spoke about their split. Now, in an interview with ETimes, Pooja opened up about her equation with her longtime boyfriend and explained how they managed to remain friends.

Speaking to the news outlet, Pooja was asked about a recent incident wherein she helped Raj meet his family in the US amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The actress said that the two have always remained on good terms because of the bond they share. She said, "We have a bond of over 11/12 years and it will always stay and we will remain friends.” Referring to him as her family, she explained how she would always help him when need be. She continued, “We are mature people,” and further added that things will not be bad between them and expressed how grateful she is for that.

Back in December 2020, Pooja announced the breakup on her Instagram handle. In her post, she had mentioned how despite them parting ways, they have the 'love and respect' for each other, which will last a lifetime. The actress also said that the time she got during the pandemic, helped her contemplate the things in her life. “We continue to be friends & that will never change,” she wrote.

Also Read| Pooja Gor CONFIRMS her split with longtime boyfriend Raj Singh Arora; Says 'We continue to be friends'

Credits :Etimes

Share your comment ×