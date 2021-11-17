Popular Marathi actress Aishwarya Narkar returns to TV after 9 years with show Kashibai Bajirao Ballal
Talking about her character, Aishwarya Narkar mentions, “It feels amazing to make a comeback on TV after a long break with Zee TV’s Kashibai Bajirao Ballal. I’m excited to be playing such an important role of Radhabai. She is quite an impactful character, and I must mention that her strong and courageous conduct is the highlight of the character. In fact, I have always been fascinated by the rich Maratha legacy and when I got this opportunity to be a part of this show.”
“I was delighted since I always wanted to play a character like this. The strong aura and bold nature of Radhabai is something I relate to. We have worked very hard for this beautifully curated show, and I am sure viewers will love it. I can't wait for them to watch it,” she further added.
To note, Aishwarya Narkar is working hard to get into the skin of Radhabai and bring an impactful character to the screen. The show Kashibai Bajirao Ballal airs on Zee TV.
