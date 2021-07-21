Porn Apps Case: Rakhi Sawant extends support to Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty; Calls allegations 'wrong'

On Monday night, business maverick Raj Kundra was taken into custody by Mumbai police for his involvement in the publication of adult films via online applications. The husband of actress is deemed as the key conspirator in the ongoing case. Amidst this, actor Rakhi Sawant has extended her full support to Raj Kundra and wife Shilpa Shetty. In a recent interaction with the paparazzi, Rakhi opined that all the allegations put forth against the elite businessman are false.

When asked about her opinion on the pornography case, Rakhi began questioning media to display facts to support their statements. Moreover, the actress looked disappointed by the media scrutiny that the elite couple had to go through. Further on, Rakhi also went on to heap praises on Raj Kundra and called him a 'respectable businessman of the country'. According to Rakhi, Raj is an equivalent and influential figure like Ambani, who doesn’t need to produce and sell pornographic content to extend his empire. “This is wrong”, said Rakhi.

Take a look:

Even singer Mika Singh has reacted to the controversy stating, “I’m just waiting, let’s see. Whatever happens, will be for good. I do not have much knowledge about the application. However, I have seen one of Raj Kundra’s apps before, it was simple, there wasn’t much inside it. I think he's a nice guy, Raj Kundra. The court will decide what's true and false”.

Talking about the investigation, the businessman, on Tuesday afternoon, was produced before the Esplanade Court and has been placed under police custody. He is facing charges under Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292, and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) besides relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

