Porsche to Jaguar: Check out the expensive car collection of bride to be Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are getting married this month. It was one of the most awaited weddings as the couple was dating for a long time. Well, the pre-wedding festivities have already started and they are sharing pictures also on their social media handles. Fans are eager to see them as man and wife. In the recently shared pictures, the couple are seen wearing ‘mundavalya’ (Maharashtrian head gear worn during wedding ceremonies). Ankita had donned a green silk Paithani saree, whereas Vicky wore a simple white kurta with white pants for the ceremony.

Well, Ankita is someone who has created a niche for herself in the telly world. Fans loved her performance in the show Pavitra Rishta. She began her film career as Jhalkaribai in the historical periodic movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and then appeared in the 2020 action thriller Baaghi 3, which was directed by Ahmed Khan. Lokhande had also participated on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 4 in 2011. That year, she also participated in Comedy Circus.

After many years of hard work, the actress has a phenomenal collection of expensive cars including Porsche and Jaguar. Ankita Lokhande owns Porsche 718. This beautiful supercar has an amazing luxury interior and high-performance engine under the hood. It comes with a starting price of Rs 90 lakh and goes up to the crore.

She also has Jaguar XF. This sedan car comes with ultra-luxury interior and a good performing engine under the hood. XF comes with a powerful 2.0-liters Turbocharged inline 4-Cylinder engine. This vehicle gets a starting price of around Rs 60 lakh.

