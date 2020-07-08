Porus fame Sameksha gets married to beau Shael Oswal in Singapore; Couple's families attend ceremony virtually

Actress Sameksha, who is known for her roles in Porus, Zaara and Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli has tied the knot with her boyfriend Shael Oswal in Singapore. Read on to know more.

Sameksha, who is known for her roles in popular TV shows like Zaara, Porus, Tantra, and Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli is a married woman now. Yes, the actress has tied the knot with her beau Shael Oswal. The couple exchanged wedding rings in Singapore on July 3 (2020) amid the COVID-19 scare in the world. While Sameksha has been a part of several Bollywood films and TV shows, Shael is a Singapore-based industrialist and singer. The duo got married in a low-key ceremony at a gurudwara in Singapore.

Sharing details of her wedding with the Times of India, the beautiful actress revealed that the date (July 3), is auspicious for the couple as it marks the birth anniversary of Shael’s father, who bid his heavenly abode in 2016. She added that they chose a simple wedding ceremony and got married at local gurudwara in Singapore. The duo's families were not present at the venue, but they attended it virtually.

Talking about her love story with Shael, how they met, and fell in love, the actress said that the two first in September 2019, during the shoot of their music single, 'Makhmalii Pyaar'. She went on to say that Shael had approached her for the song after he saw her pictures. While Shael had fallen for her almost instantly, the actress had no feelings for him. However, during the shoot of the song, they chatted, got to know each other better, and grew closer. Sameksha said, 'He is the biggest blessing in my life.'

She further shared that she came to Singapore in February 2020 to shoot another song with him, titled 'Tere Naal'. And post that she stayed with him. The diva said that she has no plans of returning to Mumbai now and has also bid adieu to the entertainment industry. Sharing her future career plans she said that she will get into scriptwriting, direction, and production. She mentioned that she wishes to revive the production house set up by her father-in-law.

For both Sameksha and Shael, it is a second marriage. Opening up about the same, the actress said that after their first marriages failed, the duo was sure that they wouldn't tie the knot again. Shael has two children, Sohanaa (17) and Shivam (16), from his first marriage. The actress had got married in 2004 and got divorced in 2018, she also has a 10-year-old son (Amyebir) from her first marriage. However, she revealed she is in good terms with her ex-husband and continues to be friends with him. 'He (Sameksha's first husband) and our son are very happy for me,' she concluded.

