Positive Impact: Molkki tradition stops after villagers watch show 'Molkki'; Actor Amar Upadhyay feels amazed

Molkki television show star Amar Upadhyay shares a post by his fan, as he feels amazed by the impact of the show on people.

The popular daily soap Molkki is amongst the most trending shows on the television sector and has been receiving lots of love and appreciation on the platform. The show leads are Amar Upadhyay and Priyal Mahajan, who are named Virender and Purvi respectively. The characters are shown with a huge age difference, but the couple manages to strike the perfect chemistry between them on-screen. The audience also appreciates their chemistry on the show.

The show is based on the real-life custom that has been happening for years in the country. As per this tradition, girls from poor families are married off to wealthy men in exchange for money. The act is illegal and forbidden in the country but there are still some regions that follow this practice. But there is some hope for the girls, as it seems that the show has made an impact on people. The lead actor of the show, Amar Upadhyay recently shared a post of his fan who told that Molkki tradition was happening in a village in Rajasthan, but it has stopped now after they watched the show.

The fan said that he showed the serial to the villagers and the panchayat, and they all liked it. They also learned a lesson from the show. The actor was delighted to know this and wrote, “If this is true then we have hit the bulls eye with the show. This is so amazing.”

Amar Upadhyay rose to fame with the show Kyunki Saas Bhi Bahu Thi with the role of Mihir. He has worked in other shows also like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kkusum, Viraasat, Doli Saja Ke, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, and others. He was also seen in movies including Kaagaz, LOC Kargil, etc.

