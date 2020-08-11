Post Bigg Boss 14, Kunal Jaisingh and Aneri Vajani's Pavitra Bhagya to return with season 2?

Kunal Jaisingh And Aneri Vajani's Pavitra Bhagya to go off air soon. The show might get a season 2 post Bigg Boss 2020.

Kunal Jaisingh and Aneri Vajani's Pavitra Bhagya has been struggling with TRPs since the beginning. The show premiered in March and immediately after, the lockdown followed giving very little chance for the show to breathe. Because of continue low TRPs, it has been reported that the show will go off air and the time slot will be taken by Bigg Boss 2020. Now, we have heard that the show will most probably return with season 2 next year once Bigg Boss 2020 is over.

A source reveals, 'The show which earlier was given the 10 PM slot has now been moved to 10:30 PM because of low TRPs. The channel has discussed internally and have decided to pull the plug off the show with Bigg Boss 2020 making its way and are discussing to return with a season 2 once BB is over. This gives the production house to work on the story and ensure a strong comeback."

Well, in the meantime, the show is all set to witness a new entry. Sherrin Varghese, who is known for his roles in TV shows like Kohi Apna Sa and Pyar Ki Kashti Mein, will be seen making a grand entry in the daily soap. The actor-musician is making a huge comeback to the small screen after a long sabbatical.

Kunal was previously seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Season 2 which was on Voot and Ishqbaaaz.

