  1. Home
  2. tv

Post Bigg Boss 14, Kunal Jaisingh and Aneri Vajani's Pavitra Bhagya to return with season 2?

Kunal Jaisingh And Aneri Vajani's Pavitra Bhagya to go off air soon. The show might get a season 2 post Bigg Boss 2020.
10340 reads Mumbai
Post Bigg Boss 14, Kunal Jaisingh and Aneri Vajani's Pavitra Bhagya to return with season 2?Post Bigg Boss 14, Kunal Jaisingh and Aneri Vajani's Pavitra Bhagya to return with season 2?

Kunal Jaisingh and Aneri Vajani's Pavitra Bhagya has been struggling with TRPs since the beginning. The show premiered in March and immediately after, the lockdown followed giving very little chance for the show to breathe. Because of continue low TRPs, it has been reported that the show will go off air and the time slot will be taken by Bigg Boss 2020. Now, we have heard that the show will most probably return with season 2 next year once Bigg Boss 2020 is over. 

A source reveals, 'The show which earlier was given the 10 PM slot has now been moved to 10:30 PM because of low TRPs. The channel has discussed internally and have decided to pull the plug off the show with Bigg Boss 2020 making its way and are discussing to return with a season 2 once BB is over. This gives the production house to work on the story and ensure a strong comeback."

Also Read: Pavitra Bhagya: Kohi Apna Sa fame Sherrin Varghese makes a comeback with Aneri Vajani & Kunal Jaisingh's show

Well, in the meantime, the show is all set to witness a new entry. Sherrin Varghese, who is known for his roles in TV shows like Kohi Apna Sa and Pyar Ki Kashti Mein, will be seen making a grand entry in the daily soap. The actor-musician is making a huge comeback to the small screen after a long sabbatical. 

Kunal was previously seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka Season 2 which was on Voot and Ishqbaaaz. 

Credits :Pinkvilla

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend on Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and missing diary pages
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to call Rhea Chakraborty again?
Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani on why she took the show, working with Sima Taparia and more
Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Haldi, Mehendi and Wedding ceremonies
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement