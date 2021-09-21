Post breakup with Asha Negi, actor Rithvik Dhanjani gets clicked with an Australian girl

and Asha Negi broke up in 2019, after dating for a long duration of more than six years. As per reports, the actor has already befriended another girl and has been spending time with her. He also shared pictures with the girl on his social media.

As per reports by Etimes TV, Rithvik Dhanjani had met Emily Acland about three months back through some common friends. Emily appears to be a fitness enthusiast and often shares workout videos on her social media.

On being asked about his bond with Emily, and if he is dating her, he said, “Not at all. And I don't want you to involve me in a story that is fake. Please write and talk about my work. My PR will call you.”

Speaking about the break-up, Asha Negi told Pinkvilla, “We both are on good terms and whenever we want to talk to each other, we want to say or convey something to each other, we do that and it’s all normal. He has moved on, I have moved on. It has been more than a year now, we all should move on.”