Chhavi Mittal spends a day out with her son as he turns 3 after battling Breast Cancer

Chhavi Mittal has been sharing updates about Breast Cancer treatment on social media for the past some days, which has made her an inspiration for many. The actress was diagnosed with Breast Cancer stage two, a few days back. She had to undergo surgery after which, now she is on the path to recovery. She had earlier shared about resuming her normal chores bit by bit and she also did some shooting. Her son Arhaan turned three recently, and she decided to spend the day with her son.

On the special day of her son’s birthday, Chhavi shared an adorable picture with him and shared a post where she showered love on her little one. She wrote in the post, “As this handsome man turns 3 today, he becomes more stubborn, throws more tantrums and becomes a lot more than just a handful. But what he doesn’t stop being is immensely sensitive, loving, caring, emotional, intelligent, inquisitive and also… my heart It’s up to parents how they shape their kids when the terrible 3s begin! I’m here for you lil @arhamhussein till my last breath. Happy birthday my boy! You make me proud already! Also, I spent a day out with my boy (much needed after the surgery). Watch a glimpse in my vlog #NowStreaming”

See the post here-

Chhavi achieved another milestone and went to the gym despite knowing that she could not use her right hand. Sharing a picture on her Instagram handle, Chhavi wrote, "I did the unthinkable! I went to the gym today. I couldn’t use my right hand, so I didn’t. Couldn’t lift weights, so I didn’t. Couldn’t do anything strenuous, so I didn’t. But what I chose to concentrate on is what I COULD do rather than what I couldn’t. I could do squats, lunges, Bulgarian split squats, calf raises, single leg squats and sumo squats!!! That’s quite enough isn’t it? No reason to complain at all! In fact I even got to sport my scar on the armpit while at it… and my physiotherapist was super proud of me.. as am I! What I believe is, you can’t be strong physically without being strong mentally. So while I was jittery to take this step today, I gave myself a few minutes to remind myself of my mental strength. After all, you can’t be mindful without using your mind, can you? #healing".



