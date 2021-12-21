Post eviction from Bigg Boss, Rajiv Adatia misses Shamita Shetty as he enjoys dinner with Shilpa Shetty

In the previous weekend ka vaar episode, there was a double eviction, which led to the elimination of Rajiv Adatia. Fans of the show were shocked by his sudden elimination. Post his eviction, he had shared stories to social media as he missed his friends from the house. He also shared a story from his special dinner at rakhi sister Shilpa’s home.

After getting out of the house, Rajiv Adatia was hosted by sister Shilpa Shetty for dinner and he posted the video on social media. Rajiv is heard saying that he misses Shamita and wants to go back inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. He wrote, “Thank you for dinner sis! @theshilpashetty miss you @shamitashetty_official.”

He had also shared a post in which Shamita has kept a picture of Rajiv on her bedside. He was overwhelmed and wrote, “Awww baby! My pic on your table! Love you miss you too!”

He also shared another post where Shamita and Umar were seen missing Rajeev. He wrote, “Umarrrrrrrr!! Shamitaaaa Meri Jaans!!!”

See post here:

Rajiv had formed a good friendship with Umar Riaz in the house. He is seen missing his "best friend." Rajiv penned a long note citing his love for Umar and shared that this bond is forever. He wrote: "Umar My Bro! With you and Shamita beside Me i had family and my best friend and I had so much strength in the house because of you two! I miss you! Miss our convos, endless chais, 4am Paratas, My Chumpis!! When my back issue started you took care and treated me everyday! You are a good soul with a pure heart! Thank you for always being there for me, you are a Gem and you know how much I love you bro!”

Rajiv is overwhelmed to see the amount of love he has received and posted a note thanking everyone for their support.



Also read- Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia opens on his eviction and how the wildcard contestants have changed the game