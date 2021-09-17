Post eviction, Neha Bhasin says she misses her dearest Shams; Urges fans to vote for her

Popular singer Neha Bhasin was one of the contestants of the entertainment reality show Bigg Boss OTT. She garnered limelight for her closeness with the contestant Pratik Sehajpal and good friendship with Shamita Shetty. Neha had entered the top 6 in the show and had reached the finale week, but she was evicted midweek yesterday. She hugged her friends in the show and thanked them for loving as well as supporting her. She recently shared a picture with Shamita Shetty as asked her fans to vote for her.

Neha Bhasin and Shamita Shetty were good friends in the show Bigg Boss OTT. They were often seen spending time together and having fun. Shamita was also seen sharing her emotions and past experiences with her inside the house. Neha shared a story on her Instagram handle as she shared a picture with her good friend Shams and said that she missed being with her. She wrote, “Dearest @shamitashetty_official I miss you a lot. I hope you and Pratik are happy and staying strong. Please vote my my dearest Shams to win #BIGGBOSSOTT”

See post here-