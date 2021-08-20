Post Indian Idol 12 grand finale, Aditya Narayan heads to Maldives with wife Shweta Agarwal

After entertaining the audience for around eight months, Indian Idol 12 found its winner in Pawandeep Rajan. The popular singing based reality show, which was hosted by Aditya Narayan, grabbed a lot of attention with its interesting ensemble of contestants and the young singing sensations managed to win millions of hearts. And while Indian Idol 12 has finally come to an end, Aditya decided to take some time off and headed for a vacation to the Maldives with his wife Shweta Agarwal.

The actor took to social media and shared pics from his vacation with Shweta from the Maldives. The first picture featured Aditya and Shweta posing for a selfie. The clear waters and the cloudy sky added to the beauty of the selfie. On the other hand, Aditya also gave a glimpse of his candlelight dinner with his ladylove. The couple was seen twinning in black as they enjoyed dinner at the beachside. Aditya captioned the post as, “There’s no better way to travel than with your loved ones to a beautiful place & create life-long memories” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal’s vacation pics:

To note, Aditya had recently revealed that he would end his journey as a host next year. “2022 will be my final year as a host on Indian television. I won’t host after that. It’s time to do bigger things. I am bound by prior commitments, which I will complete in the coming months. I have such beautiful associations and relations in the industry that agar main abhi chhod doonga toh it will be like abandoning the ship midway. I am laying the foundation for my way out,” Aditya was quoted saying.

