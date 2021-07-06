Pracheen Chauhan breaks silence on alleged molestation charges on him; Calls it ‘false and baseless’

Pracheen Chauhan has been granted bail on Saturday. He said he is devastated after the incident and will soon issue an official statement.

Content Warning: The article contains references to abuse and molestation.

Television actor Pracheen Chauhan was arrested by Malad East Police on alleged molestation charges in Mumbai. The news came as a shock for his fans and celebrities. Reportedly, the actor was arrested after a 22-year-old female accused him of touching her inappropriately while drunk. He has been granted bail. After the incident, the actor spoke on the matter for the first time and said that the allegations are false and baseless. He was quoted saying by Spotboye.

According to the web portal, he said that he is devastated and will speak further on this matter with his lawyer first. He also said that this is a false case and will be publishing an official statement very soon on this. As the reports further suggest that the actor threw a party on July 1, the complainant was there at the party where he is said to have misbehaved with her. She then returned home and filed a complaint against him.

To note, police had informed an FIR has been registered under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code.

The actor made his TV debut with Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He essayed the role of Subroto Basu on the show and became a household name. He has been part of other daily soaps including Sindoor Tere Naam Ka Saat Phere, Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg, Kuchh Jhuki Palkain, and more. Recently, actor Pearl V Puri was also arrested on the alleged rape case. He is currently on bail.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling with molestation or abuse, please reach out for help and report about it.

