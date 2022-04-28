Pracheen Chauhan, Pooja Gor & other friends visit Chhavi Mittal post her Breast Cancer surgery

Chhavi Mittal opened up about her Breast Cancer diagnosis a few days back and since then she has been keeping her fans updated with her health condition. The actress had the cancer surgery on Monday and now she is in the recovery phase. She has also been sharing pictures of her smiling face from the hospital and it is truly amazing to see her fighter spirit. The actress was recently visited by her friends as she shared pictures with them on social media.

In the pictures shared by the actress, she is seen with Pooja Gor, Pracheen Chauhan, Shubhangi, Karishma Randeva Mookhey and others. She also shared in the video about her friends pampering her like combing her hair and cleaning her room. She captioned, “So much pampering omg! You guys are spoiling me no end and I’ll expect this even when my hand is working again! Ok???? #friendslikefamily”

See the post here-

Chhavi Mittal also shared a post about her health as she talked about taking one step at a time for her recovery. She captioned, “Looking at the bright day that lies ahead… doc said the pain will substantially reduce today being the 3rd day. My mobility is a bit better.. I’m walking and I think I’ll try combing my hair today. Looking forward to that! Rn I’m concentrating on recovering from the surgery and not even asking the doc the next steps for the treatment… one step at a time. One day at a time. Meanwhile, when someone walks into my room, they’re greeted with pop music ! It just keeps the room as positive as me! #postsurgery.”

See post here-

