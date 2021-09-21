Pranitaa Pandit finds gym buddy in father in law Ashok Pandit: Seeing him workout at this age is motivational

Pranitaa Pandit is a known face in the television industry who has proved her mettle with shows like Kavach, Jamai Raja, Uttaran and Kasauttii Zindagi Ki. But apart from her stunning looks and acting prowess, Pranitaa has also grabbed attention for her love for fitness. In fact, she often dishes out major fitness goals time and again. And guess what, the Uttaran actress has found herself a perfect gym partner and this happens to be her father in law Ashok Pandit.

Interestingly, Pranitaa and Ashok have been working out together for a while and the actress is quite amazed by her father in law’s dedication. Talking about the same, Pranitaa stated, “I've started working out with my father in law ever since I've got married. He's majorly into fitness and very conscious about his health. He has always inspired me”. Pranitaa also added, “To be honest, seeing him work out at this age is really motivational. I still can't catch up to him. He is far superior in terms of gymming. He is fabulous. We both have the same trainer in the gym. Every morning he will knock my door to go to the gym. In the family he is the one who is a fitness freak. He never eats junk and will always store healthy food in the fridge so he can consume healthy stuff. So, I also eat healthy food looking at him.”

Pranitaa feels that it is important to have a healthy lifestyle and she is glad her parents are health conscious. “They are so active with my daughter. It’s a blessing. I feel the younger generation like me, my husband Shivi and my brother in law are the unhealthy ones,” she added. To note, Pranitaa and her husband Shiv Pandit welcomed their first child last year.

Also Read: Kavach 2 fame Pranitaa Pandit and husband Shivi Pandit embrace parenthood as they welcome a baby girl