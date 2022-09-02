Prateik Babbar's girlfriend Priya Banerjee joins him at Jasmine and Aarya Babbar's house-warming party

Jasmine Kaur Babbar is a producer, entrepreneur and influencer. She tied knots with Aarya Babbar in February 2016. Since then, they are living a happy life together. The couple are proud parents to their dog Happy Babbar. The couple recently moved in to their new house and Jasmine took to Instagram to share her happiness, as they began their new journey in a new house.

Jasmine shared photos from the house-warming party that they conducted a few months back. She shared various photos; Photos with Aarya and Happy Babbar, them performing the rituals with father Raj Babbar, a family photo also having Anup Soni, and photo of Prateik Babbar with Aarya Babbar. She captioned her post as, “9th May ’22. They say that walls don't make a home, but people do. I beg to differ, it's everything together. Despite all the barriers, from the lockdown to health issues & our work, we made it happen. My heart is full. It’s all come along cause I have @aaryababbar222 @iamhappybabbar holding my hand through it all. Overwhelmed with the love showered by everyone in our lives. Thank you for being a part of our journey. Most of all, love you @sherrylcolaco @theinnerside_designstudio for making our Vision a reality. And @niraliiii_ @naksh_events for the beautiful decor. @man.with.a.dreamm for capturing are memories for life. & JUST LIKE THAT WE ARE HOME. #HouseWarming #SweetHome #Family #FamilyTime #Grateful #Blessed #BestTime #BestDay #FamilyPhotos #PhotoDump”. The comments section was full of hearts. Aarya Babbar wrote “Just love”, with heart emojis preceding and succeeding it. Prateik Babbar’s girlfriend Priya Banerjee too expressed her happiness as the couple moved into their new home. Juhi Soni Babbar was thrilled too, as Jasmine and Aarya moved into their new home.

Have a look at Jasmine Babbar's Instagram post:

Aarya Babbar became a household name after his stint in the reality TV show Bigg Boss. He tied the knot with long time girlfriend Jasmine in a grand ceremony in Mumbai. The happy couple got married in a typical Punjabi ceremony amidst family and friends. They have been married for 6 years and are still very much in love with one another. We wish the couple all the very best as they begin their journey in their new house.

