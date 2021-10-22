Pratik Gandhi recalls his theatre days & leaves everyone in splits on the Zee Comedy Show

Reality show Zee Comedy Show will be graced by Bollywood actor Pratik Gandhi. The actor will make his appearance to promote his upcoming debut film ‘Bhavai’. The comedians of Zee Comedy Show will come together as Team Hasaayenge to make each one of us laugh out loud. Dr. Sanket Bhosale, Mubeen and Gaurav’s interesting re-enactment of Amitabh Bachchan’s Sooryavansham will make everyone laugh. Pratik will appreciate their work while revealing interesting incidents from his time when he was a theatre artist.

Pratik Gandhi revealed, “When I was working in theatre, there was no digital sound back then and in one hilarious incident someone from my team was supposed to be a murderer. He had a gun in hand but the sound didn’t come at the given cue, so he improvised by picking up a knife. However, the sound of the firing shot came at the exact moment when he enacted the killing scenes with a knife, the whole auditorium erupted in laughter. Although, it was supposed to be a serious act but due to the technical glitch it turned out to be a hilarious one.”

“Incidents like these make me nostalgic, I had a great time during my theatre days and often miss them. Apart from theatre, I have tried my luck in television and I have given numerous auditions but was always told that I am not fit for television. I would say that rejection has helped me,” he added.

