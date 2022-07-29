Pratik Sehajpal on his latest unique music video 'Dolce Gabbana': Many viewers will connect with the song

Pratik Sehajpal of 'Bigg Boss 15' fame is quite excited about his new music video 'Dolce Gabbana'. He promises that it is a unique song that will find a place on every playlist.

Composed by Siddharth Kasyap, the song features lyrics by Kumaar and Biswaa lends his voice to it.

Talking about the song, the composer said: "The uniqueness of the song plays a major role in the vision of SK Music Works. 'Dolce Gabbana' is a very new for us lyrically and it portrays a bold approach which many viewers would connect with."

Pratik Sehajpal said, "Looking forward to the response of the song from the audience. It's an out-and-out groovy track that is surely going to be a part of every club's party playlist. Although the song has a western touch, it is undoubtedly high on its desi feel."

The video will be released on the YouTube channel of SK Music Works and is available on all audio platforms.

