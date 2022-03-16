Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Sudha Chandran and others spotted at Spy Bahu Rang Barse 2022 Holi shoot; PICS

Holi festival is celebrated with happiness and excitement all over the country. Colors channel has also organized a grand Holi celebration, which will be attended by numerous celebrities. Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash was spotted yesterday at the venue of Spy Bahu Rang Barse 2022 Holi sets. Some new names have been added to the list including Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat.

In the recent pictures from Spy Bahu Rang Barse 2022 Holi shoot, Pratik Sehajpal is seen walking towards the venue. He was the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 15 and was also part of Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar. The actor had sported an army print t-shirt and light blue denim, with white slippers. He joined his hands in gratitude as he got clicked by the paps. Choreographer Nishant Bhat was also seen at the shoot and he had sported a traditional kurta pyjama for the event. Veteran actress Sudha Chandran was also seen spotted at the venue in the traditional Rajasthani outfit. Shamita Shetty will also be part of the celebrations. Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat formed a great bond of the show Bigg Boss and always supported each other on the show.

See pictures here:

The event is a special Holi function for the promotion of the show Spy Bahu. The show features Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in prominent roles. It is the story of a clumsy and goofy spy who juggles between her mission and her love life.

