Pratik Sehajpal opens up on his shooting experience for song Naina

Former 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant Pratik Sehajpal and popular television actress Niti Taylor have come together for 'Naina Mere', a romantic track sung by actor-singer Suyyash Rai.

Pratik, who will be seen in romantic avtaar in 'Naina Mere' says: "It was overall a fun experience while shooting for the track. 'Naina Mere' is really close to my heart as it gave me an opportunity to try something which I haven't done before."

"I am really looking forward to the love from my fans and viewers and I hope the song gets the same kind of love and affection as you all gave me during my stint in Bigg Boss," he adds.

Composed by Anmol Daniel and penned by Pankaj Dixit, 'Naina Mere' will be released on February 25 on Indie Music Label's official YouTube channel.

