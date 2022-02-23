Pratik Sehajpal REACTS on being compared to late actor Sidharth Shukla by paparazzi

Bigg Boss 15 contestant and runner-up Pratik Sehajpal may not have lifted the winner’s trophy but has surely made a special place in everyone's hearts. Tejasswi Prakash’s win came as a shock for all Bigg Boss fans as they all had assumed Sehajpal to win. But Pratik has always maintained that he is thankful for the love and reward he has received from fans. Recently, he was compared to Bigg Boss 13 winner and late actor Sidharth Shukla by paparazzi.

Bigg Boss 15 contestant humbly replied to him saying that there was only one Sidharth Shukla and no one can replace him. “He will live forever,” he added. The photographer has said to him, “Bigg Boss ke agar dusare Sidharth Shukla hai toh Pratik Bhai hai.” Pratik Sehajpal and Akasa Singh were spotted at Mumbai airport as they left to shoot for a music video. To note, Sidharth had passed away last year in September. It was reported that he died after suffering a heart attack.

The late actor was very popular among the fans. He was part of many television shows including Balika Vadhu and Dil Se Dil Tak. He had last appeared on reality shows Bigg Boss OTT and Dance Deewane 3 with Shehnaaz Gill.

Coming back to Pratik Sehajpal, he will be soon seen in two music videos which will release this month. They are titled Naina Mere and Rang Soneya. Sharing the poster, Pratik had written, "HERE GOES ANOTHER ONE!!! Love is when you look into someone's eyes and see everything you need. #NainaMere, releasing on 25th February exclusively on @indiemusiclabel."

