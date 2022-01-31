Pratik Sehajpal thanks fans for love & support during Bigg Boss 15; Says, ‘I feel like a winner’

The reality show Bigg Boss 15 ended yesterday with a spectacular grand finale evening. There were numerous dance performances by the contestants of the present season as well as previous seasons. The present season of the show presented quite a nail biting competition among the contestants for the winner’s trophy. Among the six finalists, Tejasswi Prakash lifted the trophy and took the cash prize home. Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner up. The actor took to social media to thank his fans for their support and love.

Bigg Boss 15 was not an easy one for Pratik Sehajpal, and the audience got to see different sides of the actor. He was liked by the audience for his genuine personality in the show. He gave his best in the tasks, and also held on to his friendship with Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat. He had a strong personality and was outspoken, which struck a cord with his fans, who brought to finale stage. After coming out of the house, Pratik has shared a video for thanking his fans for their constant love and support in the show. He shared that he is nothing without his fans, and he feels like he has won the show. He also thanked for showering support to his sister. He added that getting the trophy or not is secondary, but the love he receives is incredible.

He captioned, “Love you PRATIKFAM I have Earned you all as my Family for Life and that’s my WIN God Bless”.

Numerous of his friends and fans commented on the post. Karan Nath wrote, “First day we met in the BB OTT house I told you that you will go long way and I was right, for me you are a winner god bless you mere bhai with lots of success and prosperity in future, chak de phatte”. Aunradha Khanna wrote, “Prateekkkkkkkk u won u won hearts blessings and love”. Shehzaad Deol commented, “You did really well and truly deserved to win…Big thumbs up to your sister for running it from the outside way she did…Rise and shine now”. Nikkiey Chawla commented, “Keep shining u hv won everyone’s hearts @pratiksehajpal I am super proud of u”.



