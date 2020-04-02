Pratyusha Banerjee’s father struggles to get flowers amid lockdown for the actress' 4th death anniversary

On Pratyusha Banerjee's fourth death anniversary, her father revealed their ordeal losing their young daughter and more.

Pratyusha Banerjee aka Anandi of Balika Vadhu left us all shocked and heartbroken as left for her heavenly abode four years ago. The actress was found hanging from a ceiling fan of her Goregaon apartment on April 1, 2016. Yesterday, was the late actress's fourth death anniversary. And on this fateful day, her father (Shankar Banerjee) spoke to a leading entertainment portal about their ordeal of losing her young daughter and dealing with the great loss. He also opened up about how justice has not been yet served to her Pratyusha.

The late actress' father revealed how he failed to find a simple garland for his daughter's portrait amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. He said that he could not find flowers or a garland for a long outside his residence due to the COVID-19 crisis, which he otherwise finds easily. However, he ultimately found a handful of flowers and prepared a mala (garland) himself for Pratyusha's portrait. He went on to reveal that his wife and he are merely sitting beside their daughter's pictures and recalling old moments.

However, Pratyusha's family has a greater regret than finding flowers during her death anniversary. And it is about not yet being able to get justice for her daughter. Pratyusha's boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh was booked for abetting her suicide, and the case is still being fought in court. He expressed his disappointment regarding the progress in the case and said, 'My main grief is that the trial is still to get underway.'

Shankar ji also went on to reveal that he had met at the Rahul at the (Dindoshi) court sometime back. He could sense Rahul's nervousness and anxiety upon seeing him. He had come to push the dates further of the matter and left.

Shashank Vyas, Pratyusha's Balika Vadhu co-star took to his Instagram account yesterday to remember her late friend and share an emotional post for her. Sharing a beautiful picture of the actress, Shashank wrote, 'Those we love don’t go away they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near; still loved, missed and very dear.'

