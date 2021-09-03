Pratyusha Banerjee’s mother on Sidharth Shukla’s demise: He genuinely stood by us

One of the biggest television stars, Sidharth Shukla passed away untimely on 2 September. In a chat with ETimes, Pratyusha Banerjee’s mother remembered the late actor. She spoke about a day when Pratyusha invited him over to the house to eat litti-chokha. She also mentioned that Sidharth stood by the family after Pratyusha passed away.

Speaking about Sidharth, Pratyusha’s mother said, “This is a heartbreaking day for us. What is happening in this world?" She further mentioned how Sidharth stood by the family when Pratyusha passed away. “Sidharth genuinely stood by us when Pratyusha passed away. After that too, he was in touch. He had even told us that if we need anything, we should not hesitate to ask him”.

Pratyusha’s father recently spoke to Aajtak after Sidharth’s demise and mentioned that the late actor was like a son to him. He said, “I can't understand how this happened. I considered him to be my son. During Balika Vadhu, Sidharth and Pratyusha had become close friends. He used to come home as well. After Pratyusha's death, many people talked about the relationship between Sidharth and my daughter, because of which Sidharth had stopped coming home. He often asked me in messages on WhatsApp.” He further added, “During this lockdown, he used to constantly message me. I got his last message a couple of months ago. He used to ask in the message 'Uncle, aunty do you need help?', 'Are you guys fine?', 'Can I help in any way?' He had forcibly sent ₹20,000.”

Sidharth Shukla passed away at the age of 40 on Thursday and his last rites were performed at the Oshiwara crematorium on Friday afternoon, in the presence of his family, friends, and colleagues.

