Pratyusha Banerjee's 31st Birth Anniversary: Balika Vadhu to Bigg Boss, remembering late actress by her shows

Pratyusha Banerjee was among the most loved and talented actresses in the entertainment industry who rose to fame with her stint in the popular daily soap Balika Vadhu in 2010. However, on April 1, 2016, the country saw the unfortunate demise of Pratyusha. She was just 25 when she left for her heavenly abode. Today, 10th August is Pratyusha's birth anniversary. Pratyusha was born in a Bengali family in Jamshedpur city of Jharkhand to Shankar and Soma Banerjee. Her father is a known social worker and runs their own NGO.

In 2010, Pratyusha left Jamshedpur and came to Mumbai to work in the entertainment world. She earned a name and much fame for herself at a very young age. Though short-lived, she managed to create a place in the hearts of millions. On Pratyusha's birth anniversary, let's take a look at her shows:

Rakt Sambandh

Pratyusha started her career with a supporting role in the show Rakt Sambandh. The show aired from 19 July 2010 to 1 April 2011 on NDTV Imagine. Sriti Jha and Naman Shaw played the lead actors in the show. Pratyusha played Priya Jagirdar in Rakt Sambandh.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Pratyusha also played the role of Vaani (best friend of Akshara) in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2010. The leads of the show then were Hina Khan, who played Akshara, and Karan Mehra, who essayed Naitik.

Balika Vadhu season 1

Pratyusha got her big break in Balika Vadhu where she essayed the role of adult Anandi. Her role as the soft-spoken and simple girl was highly appreciated by the audience and she received immense love for her character. Balika Vadhu aired on Colors TV between 21 July 2008 and 31 July 2016. Pratyusha was a part of this show from 2010-2013 and later she quit the show.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5

Following the success of Balika Vadhu, Pratyusha participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 5 in 2012.

Bigg Boss 7

In 2013, the Balika Vadhu actress made a grand entry into the most popular reality show Bigg Boss 7. Bigg Boss 7 started airing on Colors TV on 15 September 2013 and went off-air on 28 December 2013.

Hum Hain Na

Pratyusha Banerjee was paired opposite Kanwar Dhillon in Hum Hain Na. The show was set in Varanasi and shows how a struggle of a man who wants to fulfill the wishes of his family. Pratyusha played the lead role of Sagarika Mishra in this show.

Sasural Simar Ka

Pratyusha was also a part of the popular daily soap Sasural Simar Ka in 2015. In this show, she played the role of Dayan Mohini and was a part for a brief time in the show.

Power Couple

In 2015, Pratyusha participated in Power Couple with Rahul R. The series featured 10 popular celebrity couples from across fields, who competed with each other over various challenges. They were tested under one roof whether these couples love and trust each other or not.

Also Read: Pratyusha Banerjee’s mother on Sidharth Shukla’s demise: He genuinely stood by us